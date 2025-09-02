LGBTQ+ Representation in Tennis Grows with Rising Stars

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — The landscape of professional tennis is changing with the rise of LGBTQ+ athletes making headlines in the sport. This shift highlights how openly queer players are leaving a remarkable legacy for future generations.

Emina Bektas, an American tennis player, achieved a significant milestone in 2023 by breaking into the world’s top 100, becoming the fourth-oldest newcomer in WTA history with a highest ranking of No. 82. Bektas, who once played doubles with ex-wife Tara Moore, has participated in prestigious tournaments, including Wimbledon.

Daria Kasatkina, originally from Russia, reached a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 8 in 2022, the same year she advanced to the semifinals of the French Open. The Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako became her partner in June 2025 after Kasatkina left Russia due to fears of persecution.

Belgium’s Greet Minnen, ranked No. 59 in singles, has made waves by competing in top tournaments like the French Open and US Open. After a split from Alison van Uytvanck in 2021, she found love again, marrying Marie Diels in July 2025.

Demi Schuurs from the Netherlands came out as gay in her teens and has been with partner Carmen Kuijer since 2020. With a peak ranking of No. 7 in doubles in 2018, Schuurs continues to leave her mark on the sport.

Argentinian player Nadia Podoroska made history in 2021 when she became the first Argentine woman to reach the Round of 16 in Olympic Tennis in the 21st century. Since publicly coming out in 2022, she has embraced her relationship with former doubles partner Guillermina Naya.

Tara Moore, a Hong-Kong born player and former No. 1 in British doubles, is currently serving a four-year competition ban due to a positive steroid test. Despite past engagements, Moore is focused on her future in the sport.

Swiss player Conny Perrin, while previously engaged to Moore, has since focused on furthering her career, amassing numerous titles in the ITF Women’s Circuit.

This rise of LGBTQ+ representation in tennis continues to transform the culture of the sport, ensuring that future generations of queer athletes find inspiration and support from those who came before them.