PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2025 — Liam Delap, Chelsea‘s new £30 million striker, made his first media appearance at the luxurious Sky High bar on the 60th floor of Four Seasons Hotel. The 22-year-old, who joined from Ipswich Town earlier this month, greeted journalists with warmth and candidness.

When asked about his decision to join Chelsea, Delap said, “I don’t like too much information. Ultimately, it was my decision.” He sought clarity and made his choice based on instinct and the excitement he felt about the club’s future.

Before signing with Chelsea, Delap had a breakout season at Ipswich, where he scored 12 league goals. His move was made easier by a relegation release clause, which drew attention from several clubs. He reflected, “It was a nice position to be in, but you never know if it is going to be the right decision.”

Delap built his confidence at Manchester City, where he shone during the 2020-21 season, scoring a record 24 goals in 20 appearances for the development squad. He is now eager to prove himself in Chelsea’s possession-heavy style, stating, “I’ve been on different loans, and they’ve all taught me little things that can help.”

His strong physical presence and aggressive style aim to balance Chelsea’s attacking dynamics, especially with Nicolas Jackson suspended. Delap expressed hope to assist the team and is aware of the expectations that come with the iconic No. 9 shirt. “It’s just a number,” he said, emphasizing that he doesn’t feel pressured by the club’s storied history.

As Chelsea prepares for their upcoming challenge against Esperance Tunis, Delap feels committed to adapting quickly and contributing. He noted, “I signed here because I want to be here, and I need to get to know everyone.”

Delap’s ambition now includes making an impact in the Club World Cup while also eyeing a future with the England national team. “If I’m playing well, then it gives me a good chance,” he said regarding potential selection.

With determination and a grounded mindset, Delap represents a promising asset for Chelsea as they navigate the tournament and look to secure their place among Europe’s elite.