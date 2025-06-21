Sports
Liam Doyle Named Finalist for Golden Spikes Award at College World Series
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which honors the best amateur baseball player in the U.S. The winner will be announced on Saturday night during the Men’s College World Series.
Doyle, who has a 10–4 season record and a 3.20 ERA over 95.2 innings, led the country with 164 strikeouts. Remarkably, he walked only 32 batters throughout the season. This is a significant recognition as no Tennessee player has ever won the Golden Spikes Award.
<p“Words can not describe how thankful I am for the University of Tennessee; it changed me and my family’s life forever," Doyle said in a recent social media post. "I couldn’t be happier to call myself a VFL.”
The other finalists for the award are Arkansas‘ Wehiwa Aloy and Florida State‘s Alex Lodise. The award ceremony is set for June 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. ET, just before the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals.
Doyle transferred to Tennessee from Ole Miss at the start of the year and has become a fan favorite, playing a key role in two combined no-hitters this season. He is one of only four Tennessee players to be named a finalist, joining Luke Hochevar (2005), Chris Burke (2001), and Todd Helton (1995).
