Entertainment
Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Chris Hemsworth’s Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Los Angeles, CA — Liam Hemsworth shared a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram for his brother Chris Hemsworth, who turned 42. The post featured a selfie with Chris and their brother Luke taken during a holiday in Ibiza, Spain.
In the photo, Chris is shirtless, showcasing his impressive physique, while Liam and Luke wear plain t-shirts. Liam captioned the image, “Happy birthday brother Chris! Thanks for always being such a wonderful legend. Never change. I hope I have abs like you when I grow up. Love you.”
This post quickly attracted attention from fans who praised both the brothers. One commenter said, “Jesus Thor @chrishemsworth what are they feeding you?” Filipino-American actor and stuntman James Patrick Hayes also joined in, saying, “I’ll take the abs, the boat invite, and maybe just 10% of the Hemsworth genetics. Happy Birthday, Chris!”
Other fans chimed in with comments like “Mammamia” and “Aging well, Helmsworth boys.” Meanwhile, Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, celebrated her husband’s birthday by posting a compilation of family moments on her Instagram. Her caption read, “Happy Birthday to my Rocky Balboa. You’re the best of the best.” She also reposted the same video on her story.
Chris Hemsworth is reportedly bulking up to reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming film, “Avengers: Doomsday,” set to release on December 18, 2026. Earlier, Chris shared a post with a caption stating, “A little Avengers pre game warm up, coming in hot.”
