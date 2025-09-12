Liam Hemsworth Engaged to Gabriella Brooks After Six Years of Romance

LOS ANGELES, CA — Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are officially engaged. The couple announced their engagement on Friday, September 12, through a series of heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Brooks, 29, shared multiple photos displaying her stunning diamond engagement ring. The first image featured a black-and-white shot of the couple, with Brooks wrapping her arms around the 35-year-old actor, who grinned widely at the camera. She also included a close-up of her sparkling ring.

The couple, both from Australia, sparked engagement rumors last month when Brooks was seen wearing a diamond ring while strolling along a yacht dock in Ibiza, Spain. Eyewitnesses described her as smiling and showcasing the ring to friends. At that time, Hemsworth’s representatives did not comment on the speculation.

Hemsworth and Brooks began dating in December 2019, shortly after Hemsworth’s split from singer Miley Cyrus. The couple has kept their relationship private, with limited public appearances together. They went Instagram official in June 2021 during an event in Sydney.

A source previously mentioned that Hemsworth feels comfortable around Brooks and that they share common values. This relationship contrasts with his previous marriage to Cyrus, which was marked by publicity and drama.

In a past interview, Brooks expressed the importance of keeping her personal life private, stating, “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.”

Fans of the couple expressed their excitement and congratulations in the comments section of Brooks’ Instagram post, marking a joyful milestone in their relationship.

The couple’s engagement follows four years of growing closer, amidst personal challenges and public interest in their private lives.