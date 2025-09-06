Liam Hendriks Signs One-Year Deal for 2025 Season

Chicago, IL – The Chicago White Sox have signed relief pitcher Liam Hendriks to a one-year deal worth $10.75 million for the 2025 season. This decision comes as the team sought clarity on Hendriks’ health and effectiveness after a challenging previous season.

Hendriks, who has been a key player in the bullpen, struggled with injuries that raised questions about his ability to perform. The White Sox opted not to re-sign fellow closer Kenley Jansen last winter, leaving a void they aimed to fill with Hendriks.

The agreement was made early in the offseason, allowing the team to focus on strengthening their roster before the upcoming season. The White Sox management expressed confidence in Hendriks’ rehabilitation process and his potential to regain form.

“Liam has shown tremendous resilience, and we believe he can return to being one of the best closers in the game,” said a team spokesperson. “This contract reflects our commitment to bringing back talent that can help us compete.”

Hendriks is expected to demonstrate his pitching skills in spring training, as fans eagerly await his performance on the mound. His addition is seen as a critical move for the team’s success in the new season.