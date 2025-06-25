Liam McNeeley Mocked as Top NBA Draft Pick Ahead of 2025 Draft

Brooklyn, New York — With the 2025 NBA Draft just days away, all eyes are on Liam McNeeley, who is projected to be a top-20 pick. The UConn star forward received high praise from ESPN‘s Kevin Pelton, who ranked him as the 19th player in the draft.

Pelton noted, “How well McNeeley shoots in the NBA will be an interesting test of the predictive power of free throw percentage.” McNeeley shot 87% from the free throw line, but struggled from long range, making just 32% of his three-point attempts in NCAA play.

Despite these challenges, McNeeley showcased his scoring ability while averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in his freshman season at UConn. He underlined his potential by hitting nearly two three-pointers per game, along with consistent free throw shooting.

As McNeeley prepares for the draft, his performance in individual workouts has drawn positive feedback, intensifying speculation about his future in the league. “He’s a tough kid and a competitive one,” said ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, who emphasized McNeeley’s shooting skills and basketball IQ.

McNeeley, who previously played at Montverde Academy, is among several talented prospects expected to be selected early on June 25. His competitive spirit and offensive capabilities, alongside a high ceiling as a shooter, continue to attract NBA teams eager to improve their rosters.

“I see him certainly as a first-round pick,” Bilas stated, predicting he could be drafted around the 20th overall pick. Most mock drafts currently have him landing between picks 15 and 19.