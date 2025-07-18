Liam Payne, Judge on ‘Building the Band’, Dies at 31

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Liam Payne, former member of One Direction and judge on Netflix‘s ‘Building the Band,’ has died at the age of 31. His death comes just weeks after filming episodes for the reality competition series last fall.

Payne’s final television appearance featured him providing feedback as a guest judge for young aspiring singers forming new boy bands and girl groups. He playfully critiqued the group Midnight 'Til Morning for their unchoreographed movements while performing the Goo Goo Dolls‘ hit song ‘Iris.’

‘We’re in power ballad. We’re looking for air grabs. Boy band central, baby,’ Payne said. He noted that their back flip performance felt ‘a tiny little bit misplaced’ and compared their stage presence to that of earlier boy bands like the Backstreet Boys.

‘We’re amazing dancers, obviously, in One Direction. It’s what we’re known for,’ he joked while demonstrating his moves. Throughout the episode, he encouraged contestants to build chemistry on stage, saying, ‘You’ve really got to come out on stage and claim your moment.’

‘Building the Band’ was taped in September 2024, just weeks before Payne tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His death shocked fans and generated an outpouring of grief across social media.

Payne rose to fame as part of One Direction, a group formed in 2010 with the help of Nicole Scherzinger. The band broke multiple sales and streaming records during their career.

The first episode of ‘Building the Band’ features a tribute to Payne, emphasizing his love for music. ‘Through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice,’ said fellow judge AJ McLean.

The competition series, which mimics the format of ‘Love is Blind,’ features young singers selecting group members without seeing them first. Episodes 5 through 7 introduced groups with names like 3Quency, Soulidified, and Midnight ‘Til Morning. SZN4 was notable for being the only mixed-gender group.

Fans and contestants expressed their admiration for Payne during the show. One member from Midnight ‘Til Morning shared how his family once won a competition to see One Direction live. ‘It’s kind of a full-circle moment to be here with a group and performing in front of you,’ he told Payne.

As details surrounding his death emerged, investigations pointed to several parties, including hotel employees, prior to the incident. More updates will follow as the situation unfolds.