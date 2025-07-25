Liam Payne’s Last Appearance on Netflix Show Honored in New Episodes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new reality show, “Building the Band,” became Liam Payne‘s final major appearance before his death. The former One Direction member served as a guest judge on the show, which premiered earlier this month on Netflix.

Payne, who was 31, passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, shortly after production wrapped. His death shocked fans and fellow artists.

During his time on the show, which focuses on young musicians forming bands, Payne brought energetic support. Netflix shared a clip showing him the audience, singing along to One Direction’s hit, “What Makes You Beautiful.” The moment exemplified his love for music and connection with contestants.

Hosted by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, “Building the Band” follows six groups as they refine their performances for a $500,000 cash prize. The series culminated in three final episodes, available for streaming now, featuring Payne’s first appearance in episode seven.

Throughout the show, Payne provided insightful and witty feedback, embracing the mentorship role. McLean remarked, “Getting to see the real, true him that the world gets to remember him for is just a beautiful thing.”

During practice, Payne advised the contestants to enjoy their performances and cherish the moment on stage. A member of one of the bands, Landon Boyce, shared, “He just told us, ‘I wish One Direction kind of, like, did what you guys were doing.’”

Dedications to Payne open the show and each episode features a tribute to him and his family, underscoring the bond the participants felt with him. “When we came together to film ‘Building the Band,’ we never imagined we’d soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam,” McLean said.

“Building the Band” is available for streaming on Netflix, allowing fans and viewers to celebrate Payne’s legacy through his last memorable role.