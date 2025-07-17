Liberato Cacace Set for Move to Wrexham Amid Speculation

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Speculation is growing that New Zealand international Liberato Cacace will join English Championship club Wrexham in a deal worth approximately NZ$5 million. The left-sided All Whites player, who is 24 years old, has one year left on his contract with the Italian club Empoli.

Empoli is reportedly open to selling Cacace following their recent relegation from Serie A. In the past few weeks, media reports have linked him to several Italian clubs, including Cagliari, Pisa, and Cremonese, but Wrexham is gaining attention as they seek new players after their promotion.

Recent Italian reports claim a transfer agreement has been reached for Cacace to join Wrexham ahead of their tour match against the Wellington Phoenix this Saturday. An Italian football writer stated, “His move to Wrexham, a club that will compete in the English Championship next season, is a done deal.”

According to Di Marzio, the deal involves a transfer fee of €2.5 million (about NZ$4.9 million) with additional bonus payments. Cacace’s absence from Empoli’s pre-season training camp is being interpreted as an indication that he is preparing for the move. A report from Calcio Empoli notes, “His return to the Tuscan club will only happen to formally complete the transfer.”

Planetempoli adds, “Barring any surprises, Cacace will bid farewell to Empoli to begin a new adventure in the UK.”

Earlier this year, Empoli rejected a transfer bid from Turkish Sũper Lig club Beşiktaş, which is managed by former Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Cacace has made 35 appearances for the All Whites and has played 93 times for Empoli, netting two goals and providing six assists. He started his career playing youth football for Island Bay United before joining the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and the men’s A-League team from 2016 to 2020. He made his way to Europe to play for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian Pro League before moving to Empoli in 2022, where he became the first male New Zealander to play in Serie A.

Wrexham will also compete in their final match of the tour against the Wellington Phoenix at Sky Stadium. The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025, and will be broadcast live on TVNZ in partnership with TEG Sport. Wrexham had previously defeated Melbourne Victory 3-1 and lost 2-1 to Sydney in their tour matches.