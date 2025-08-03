Sports
Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
LOJA, Ecuador — Libertad will host Emelec on Sunday, August 3, in a crucial LigaPro match at the Estadio Reina del Cisne, kicking off at 18:00.
Libertad, currently in the top six with 34 points, aims to extend its good form as it comes off a draw against El Nacional in Latacunga. Coach Juan Carlos León‘s team is looking to secure three points that will help solidify their position in the first hexagonal.
Emelec, on the other hand, arrives ninth with 28 points after a recent victory against Manta and a successful penalty shootout against Miguel Iturralde in the Copa Ecuador. Under the guidance of Guillermo Duró, they seek to maintain their upward trajectory.
Both teams previously met on April 11, 2025, finishing in a 1-1 draw. The last encounter at the Estadio Reina del Cisne, however, saw Libertad winning 2-1 on November 30, 2024.
This matchup is significant for Emelec as they face multiple player absences due to injuries, including Justin Cuero and Christian Cueva. Despite this, Roberto Garcés returns after a suspension, adding depth to their lineup.
Viewers can catch the live broadcast of the game on El Canal del Fútbol and Ecuavisa, as anticipation builds for this important LigaPro clash.
