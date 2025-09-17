Sports
Liberty’s Breanna Stewart Dilemmas Playoff Status Ahead of Game 2
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart‘s status for Game 2 of the New York Liberty‘s first-round playoff series remains uncertain following an injury she sustained during Game 1 on Sunday. The Liberty are hoping for her return as they aim for a decisive win against the Phoenix Mercury.
Stewart, 28, left the game after hurting her left knee, prompting concern among fans and teammates. Coach Sandy Brondello addressed the media on Monday after testing and examination back in New York. He stated that results from imaging, including an MRI, were ‘relatively clear.’ However, he added, ‘Your guess is as good as mine’ regarding Stewart’s participation in the upcoming game.
Should Stewart be cleared to play, she is likely to take the court, but ultimately, the decision rests with her. The Liberty have faced challenges in the playoffs previously and aim to build on their strong performance. The team is working hard to prepare for the game, which is critical for advancing further in the postseason.
Meanwhile, off the court, die-hard fan Rysa Ruth shared her fashion struggle related to supporting the Liberty. As a season ticket holder, she seeks to break away from the basic merchandise options that don’t reflect her style. To remedy this, she began knitting a seafoam blue cardigan, hoping to showcase her unique flair at the home games.
The Liberty and their fans eagerly await confirmation on Stewart’s condition as they prepare for what could be a pivotal moment in their playoff journey.
