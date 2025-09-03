Liberty Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Loss to Sparks

SAN FRANCISCO — The New York Liberty fell 66-58 to the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night, marking their third straight loss. Despite the defeat, the Liberty secured a playoff berth after the Phoenix Mercury lost earlier in the day.

Guard Sabrina Ionescu missed her third consecutive game due to a left big toe injury. The injury occurred during practice last week, preventing her from playing in four of the team’s last five games.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello provided an update on Ionescu’s condition, stating she is considered day-to-day. “This is her hometown; she has great support here,” Brondello said. “Unfortunately, she can’t play tonight, but we’ve got the big picture in mind. We just need to get her healthy because she’s so important to what you’re doing.”

The loss dropped the Liberty to a 24-17 record, and they currently sit fifth in the league standings with three games remaining in the regular season. The team remains hopeful that Ionescu can return soon, especially with the playoffs approaching.

The Liberty will look to regroup as they prepare for their next game, aiming to build momentum headed into the postseason.