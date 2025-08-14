Liberty Defeats Sparks 105-97 in High-Scoring Clash

LOS ANGELES, CA — The New York Liberty secured a 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night, with standout performances from Emma Meesseman and Jonquel Jones. Meesseman scored a season-high 24 points while Jones added 21 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Liberty to their highest point total of the season.

n

Head Coach Sandy Brondello celebrated her 100th win with the Liberty, tying Richie Adubato for the most victories in franchise history. The game intensified when Natasha Cloud made back-to-back layups, pushing New York’s lead to 96-85, which was tied for their largest advantage of the game. Sabrina Ionescu contributed a crucial layup with just 1:22 left, further solidifying the lead at 102-91.

n

The Liberty, now 21-11, needed this win after suffering an 83-71 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx just days prior. Other contributors for New York included Leonie Fiebich with 20 points, Ionescu with 14 points and six assists, and Cloud finishing with 11 points. However, the team played without Breanna Stewart, Isabelle Harrison, and Nyara Sabally due to injuries.

n

For the Sparks (15-17), Kelsey Plum was a bright spot, scoring 26 points, followed by Dearica Hamby, who recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, and climbed into 10th on the Sparks’ all-time scoring list. Azura Stevens and Rickea Jackson added 17 and 16 points, respectively. The Sparks’ performance included a notable 52 points scored in the paint, the most in a single regulation game this season.

n

Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts reflected on the team’s effort, stating, “We were missing a little ‘umph’ today… But you have to give credit to New York; I thought they did a good job.” Despite the setback, Hamby remained optimistic about future games, emphasizing the need to maintain momentum moving forward.

n

The game showcased the Liberty’s shooting prowess, evidenced by their 14 three-pointers— the most by any team against the Sparks this season. Both teams demonstrated resilience in a fast-paced match.