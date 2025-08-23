Liberty Face Dream Without Star Ionescu in Key WNBA Showdown

College Park, Georgia – Two top WNBA teams clash on Saturday when the Atlanta Dream host the New York Liberty at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. The Dream, currently second in the standings with a 23-13 record, are riding high after a 75-73 win against the league-leading team on Thursday.

The Liberty, sitting fourth with a 22-14 record, come into this match after a tough 91-85 loss, despite a 25-point effort from star player Sabrina Ionescu. Unfortunately for New York, Ionescu is unable to play this weekend due to a knee injury. Coach Sandy Brondello reported that Ionescu ‘escaped anything major’ and should return soon.

The Dream have shown strong performance this season, with five players scoring in double figures during their last game. Star player Allisha Gray, who scored 27 points against the Minnesota Lynx, continues to lead her team. ‘She is in the MVP conversation because she is doing it all,’ said Dream coach Karl Smesko.

In their previous encounters this season, the Liberty lead the series 2-1, with both victories occurring in New York. The last game on July 13 saw New York come back from a 19-point deficit to win 79-72, showcasing their resilience. In that match, Leonie Fiebich scored 21 points, while Breanna Stewart recorded a double-double.

Stewart, who has been sidelined due to a bone bruise, is still recovering, and the Liberty have struggled without her. They have a 17-7 record when she plays but are only 5-7 when she does not. Her absence has affected New York’s game significantly.

In a crucial matchup for playoff seeding, the Liberty are looking to clinch the tiebreaker against the Dream with a win on Saturday. The game is pivotal for both teams as they push toward the playoffs. Brondello noted the importance of consistency, stating, ‘Anyone can beat anyone in this league. Our inconsistencies are mind-boggling at times.’

The Liberty and Dream will meet at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, showcasing talent and playoff hopes.