Liberty to Face Dream in WNBA Showdown This Sunday

Brooklyn, New York — The New York Liberty will host the Atlanta Dream on Sunday in a crucial WNBA matchup. New York is favored by 4.5 points, with the total points set at 166.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, and the series is tied at 1-1, with each team securing a win at home. The Liberty currently hold a record of 13-6, ranking second in net rating, while the Dream stands at 12-8, placing fifth.

Both teams have faced challenges recently, entering the game with records of 2-3 in their last five outings. The Liberty enjoyed a longer rest period, not having played since Tuesday, while the Dream last played on Friday.

Sabrina Ionescu has been a standout player for New York, averaging a career-high 19.4 points per game along with 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Breanna Stewart has also been impressive, contributing 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. However, the Liberty will be without center Jonquel Jones, who is sidelined with an ankle injury and is expected to be out until after the All-Star break.

Jones has been a significant contributor to the Liberty’s success, leading the team in plus/minus for the season. Despite her absence, New York has performed well at home, with a record of 8-2 and 4-1 even without Jones.

The Dream, on the other hand, have a clean injury report and boast a strong backcourt featuring Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Both players were named All-Stars this season, with Gray averaging 18.7 points and Howard contributing 16.5 points per game.

A key aspect of the Dream’s gameplay has been their strong perimeter defense, allowing the fewest made three-pointers per game. This poses a challenge for the Liberty, who rank second in the league for three-pointers made per game. However, Atlanta has shown vulnerability in the paint, allowing the fifth-most points in that area, which could favor Stewart.

With the game taking place in New York and the Liberty having three more days of rest, they are expected to secure the win against the Dream, despite Jones’s absence. Historically, all eight of New York’s home victories this season have been by at least five points, indicating a strong performance is likely.