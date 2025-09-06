NY Liberty Face Pressure Before Playoff Push Against Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — The New York Liberty continue their Western road trip tonight against the Golden State Valkyries, who are pushing for a playoff spot. The matchup takes place at 10 PM ET at the Chase Center.

After a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, the Liberty are looking to bounce back. The defeat cost them home court advantage in the early playoff rounds, leaving them in a precarious position. New York Coach Sandy Brondello said, “We need to be better,” highlighting the urgency as the playoffs approach.

The Valkyries have been one of the season’s surprises, recently solidifying their playoff hopes. They come into tonight’s game after a strong performance against the Indiana Fever, continuing their momentum. Golden State’s success is attributed to their aggressive style and effective teamwork.

Injury concerns loom large for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu, who has been struggling with a toe injury, is listed as questionable, leaving fans hoping for her return. Nyara Sabally also faces uncertainty, while Kayla Thornton is out for the season with other injuries hindering the team’s performance. The Liberty’s stars like Breanna Stewart need to step up to make a push in the playoffs.

The Liberty have had issues with rebounding and turnovers this season, placing them at a disadvantage against strong teams like the Valkyries. As Brondello pointed out, these mistakes can be detrimental in high-stakes games. “We need to minimize our mistakes to secure wins,” she said.

Despite their challenges, the Liberty still have a path to success. If they can get healthy and utilize their top players effectively, they could make a significant impact in the playoffs. However, time is running short.

Tonight’s game will be crucial for setting the tone as the season wraps up. The Liberty need this win to regain their confidence and prove they are contenders.