Liberty Face Sky Ahead of Playoffs in Showdown

CHICAGO, Illinois — The New York Liberty meet the Chicago Sky in a pivotal WNBA matchup Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. EDT. With the playoffs on the horizon and New York already secured as the No. 5 seed, the Liberty are looking to gain momentum.

The Liberty (26-17) are fresh off a 75-66 victory over the Washington Mystics, where Emma Meesseman led the team with 19 points and Breanna Stewart contributed 14. This win was significant as it marked the first game of the season where New York had its entire roster available, including the return of Sabrina Ionescu from injury.

New York is aiming to bounce back from a recent loss to Chicago, where the Sky triumphed 91-85 on August 22. In that game, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese combined for 43 points, showcasing Chicago’s potential as a formidable opponent. This season, the Liberty have a 2-1 record against the Sky.

In the previous matchup with Chicago, Jonquel Jones stood out for the Liberty, scoring 27 points. However, Stewart sat out that game due to injury. New York will seek to leverage their stronger offensive stats, averaging 84.2 points per game compared to Chicago’s 75.6.

On the rebound front, the Liberty average 33.6 boards per game with a solid distribution between offensive and defensive rebounds, while Chicago leads in overall rebounds with an average of 35.7. This game looks to be a test of both teams’ strengths, and players will be eager to fight for a favorable spot heading into the playoffs.

The Liberty’s quest to replicate their championship success from last year hinges on maintaining health and performance in their starting lineup. Ionescu’s presence on the court is crucial for New York, providing support for stars like Stewart and Jones.

Fans can catch the action live on NBA TV, with streams available on FuboTV. This matchup promises to be both thrilling and crucial as the Liberty look to solidify their playoff position while the Sky aim for an upset.