Liberty Faces Urgent Challenges After Loss to Mercury

PHOENIX — The New York Liberty are feeling the pressure after their latest defeat against the Phoenix Mercury Saturday night. This loss not only hindered their chances of clinching a playoff spot but also gave the Mercury the head-to-head tiebreaker, a potential advantage in the upcoming playoffs.

Breanna Stewart spoke out after the game, emphasizing that the team must improve. “It’s not good enough,” Stewart said. “This is not championship-level basketball at this point.” The Liberty committed 19 turnovers, leading to 26 points for the Mercury. They were also outscored 43-24 in the second half, highlighting defensive struggles.

Stewart’s comments reflect a growing urgency among the team, which started the season with a franchise-record nine consecutive wins but has faced significant injuries. Jonquel Jones and Stewart have not been fully healthy for much of the season, resulting in the 16th different starting lineup being used on Saturday. The Liberty’s core players have only played 13 games together this season.

Despite their struggles, Stewart remains optimistic about the team’s potential. “With this team, I believe we can do anything that we put our minds to,” she said. However, she acknowledged the need for a shift in performance. “We want to play better. We want to be peaking and today wasn’t a good showing of that.”

Head coach Sandy Brondello also recognized the challenges ahead, stating, “We’re not where we need to be. We know what we’re capable of, and that’s what we have to focus on.” With only four games left in the regular season, the Liberty must find consistency to avoid letting their championship aspirations slip away.

As the pressure mounts, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the Liberty can regroup and reclaim their form before the postseason begins.