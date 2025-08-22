Sports
Liberty Flames Dominate Regent Royals in Season Opener
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames kicked off their men’s soccer season with a decisive 9-0 victory against the Regent Royals on Thursday at Osborne Stadium. The Flames displayed a powerful offense, scoring eight of their goals in the second half.
Seven different players contributed to the scoreline, with Sam Farner leading the charge. Farner netted two goals and assisted on another, tallying a career-high six points during the match. Lucas Kelly, Jayden Ramos, Zach Lifferth, Leo Conneh, Aidan Morrison, and Ben Carman each also found the back of the net, demonstrating the team’s depth and versatility.
The scoring began early with Kelly’s goal at the 4-minute mark, setting the pace for what would be an explosive match. The Flames continued to press, with Farner scoring twice in quick succession shortly after the halftime break, and Morrison adding a penalty kick goal to the tally.
Liberty outshot Regent 26-2, with 21 shots landing on target compared to Regent’s only two. Regent struggled defensively, committing five fouls, which contributed to Liberty’s dominance as they controlled the game from start to finish.
Next, Liberty will host the USC Upstate Spartans on Sunday. The match is set to kick off at 5 p.m. at Osborne Stadium, where they aim to continue their winning streak.
