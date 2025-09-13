Sports
Liberty Flames Set to Face Bowling Green Falcons in College Football Showdown
Bowling Green, Ohio – The Liberty Flames will take on the Bowling Green Falcons in a college football matchup on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Both teams enter the game with a record of 1-1.
The Flames started their season strong, defeating Maine 28-7 but then fell short against Jacksonville State, losing 34-24. Liberty’s quarterback, Ethan Vasko, had an impressive showing last week, throwing for 335 yards and two touchdowns despite the defeat. Running back Evan Dickens also made an impact, accumulating 114 rushing yards and one touchdown. On defense, linebacker Joseph Carter leads the team with ten tackles this season.
Bowling Green, also with a record of 1-1, faced a tough outing last week against Cincinnati, losing 34-20 at home. Quarterback Drew Pyne had a solid performance, completing 29 of 36 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. Running back Cameron Pettaway provided steady production, while tight end Jyrin Johnson has emerged as the primary receiving target, racking up 102 receiving yards so far.
This upcoming contest promises to be an exciting college football showdown, as both teams look to improve their standings early in the season. Fans looking to catch the action can stream the game live on ESPN, which has been enhancing its streaming packages to accommodate sports enthusiasts.
With rivalry stakes involved, both teams will be pushing hard for a win. The matchup begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, and fans are encouraged to tune in for all the action.
Recent Posts
- Liberty Flames Set to Face Bowling Green Falcons in College Football Showdown
- Joaquim Silva Predicts Complicated Fight for Arman Tsarukyan Against Topuria
- South Carolina Gamecocks Face Vanderbilt in SEC Opener
- Protests Erupt in Nepal After Fatal Police Violence
- Ad Blockers Impact Online Content Delivery for Users
- Cooler Weekend with Chance of Rain in Fort Wayne
- ISU Faces ARST in Key Non-Conference Matchup This Saturday
- Thunderstorms Possible as Warm Weather Hits Southern Plains
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl in Portage County
- Iowa State Defeats Iowa in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Bearcats Prepare for Match Against Northwestern State After Home Win
- Auxerre Aims to Snap Streak Against Monaco in Ligue 1 Showdown
- Tennessee Prepares for SEC Showdown Against Georgia
- Gunner Stockton’s Performance Crucial for Bulldogs Against Tennessee
- Cincinnati Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Northwestern State
- Cougars Face Mean Green in Key Matchup This Saturday
- UConn Huskies Face Delaware Blue Hens in Week 3 Clash
- Michigan State Prepares for Youngstown State Showdown on Saturday
- Michael Vick Returns as Head Coach Amid Rutgers Showdown
- Andrade’s WWE Tenure Ends, Moves to Alumni Section