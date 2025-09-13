Liberty Flames Set to Face Bowling Green Falcons in College Football Showdown

Bowling Green, Ohio – The Liberty Flames will take on the Bowling Green Falcons in a college football matchup on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Both teams enter the game with a record of 1-1.

The Flames started their season strong, defeating Maine 28-7 but then fell short against Jacksonville State, losing 34-24. Liberty’s quarterback, Ethan Vasko, had an impressive showing last week, throwing for 335 yards and two touchdowns despite the defeat. Running back Evan Dickens also made an impact, accumulating 114 rushing yards and one touchdown. On defense, linebacker Joseph Carter leads the team with ten tackles this season.

Bowling Green, also with a record of 1-1, faced a tough outing last week against Cincinnati, losing 34-20 at home. Quarterback Drew Pyne had a solid performance, completing 29 of 36 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. Running back Cameron Pettaway provided steady production, while tight end Jyrin Johnson has emerged as the primary receiving target, racking up 102 receiving yards so far.

This upcoming contest promises to be an exciting college football showdown, as both teams look to improve their standings early in the season. Fans looking to catch the action can stream the game live on ESPN, which has been enhancing its streaming packages to accommodate sports enthusiasts.

With rivalry stakes involved, both teams will be pushing hard for a win. The matchup begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, and fans are encouraged to tune in for all the action.