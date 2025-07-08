Liberty Hosts Aces in Key WNBA Matchup Tonight

Brooklyn, NY – The New York Liberty will face off against the Las Vegas Aces tonight at 8 p.m. ET in a crucial WNBA game. This matchup features two teams with high expectations; the Liberty hold a record of 12-6, while the Aces are sitting at 9-9.

The Liberty are looking to regain their winning form after dropping three of their last four games. Their most recent loss was a 79-70 defeat to the Seattle Storm, where star player Breanna Stewart managed only eight points. Despite this, Stewart averages nearly 20 points and leads the team in rebounds with over six per game.

On the other side, the Aces are coming off a strong performance, having defeated the Connecticut Sun 86-68. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 19 points, showing excellent form after returning from injury. Since her return on June 22, the Aces have improved their record to 4-2, indicating they may be finding their rhythm.

The game will air live on ESPN. Fans can also stream it through various platforms, including free trials offered by some services. With first-place implications on the line, both teams are eager to secure a crucial victory as the playoffs approach.