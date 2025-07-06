Sports
Liberty Rally to Beat Sparks 89-79 in Thrilling Comeback
NEW YORK — The New York Liberty mounted a thrilling comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-79 on Thursday night at Barclays Center. The win marked a much-needed boost for the Liberty following a rough stretch, improving their record to 12-5.
Liberty coach Sandy Brondello labeled the game a “must win” as the team faced increasing pressure after losing five of their previous seven matches. “It’s just about building confidence,” Brondello said.
The Liberty struggled early, trailing 53-42 midway through the third quarter. However, a pivotal 27-6 run turned the tide, led by Natasha Cloud, who scored 11 of her season-high 23 points during that stretch. “It was just a crazy five-minute run for us,” said Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 20 points.
Leonie Fiebich returned to the lineup after an absence and contributed to the momentum shift. “We just got back to being silly and not assertive,” Brondello reflected on the earlier struggles. “Once we turned to defense, we found some momentum.”
The Liberty’s resurgence was powered by a 63.2% shooting performance in the third quarter, which saw them take a 69-59 lead by the end of the period. Breanna Stewart added 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, registering her third double-double of the season.
Los Angeles, now at 5-13, could not maintain their early advantage, with their last win coming against the Indiana Fever. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 25 points but could not stave off the Liberty’s surge.
As the Liberty prepare for their next game against the Seattle Storm, Brondello emphasized the need for the team to perform consistently throughout the full 40 minutes. “This is the time to get our season back on track,” she said.
Recent Posts
- Twins Aim for Sweep Against Rays in Minneapolis
- Backlash for Houston Board Member After Flood Comments
- Ben Folds Announces Tour After Resigning from Kennedy Center Role
- Scott Dixon Takes Victory at The Honda Indy 200 After Late Surge
- Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
- Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance
- Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun
- Guardians Face Tough Challenge Against Tigers’ Skubal Tonight
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures