Liberty Rally to Beat Sparks 89-79 in Thrilling Comeback

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty mounted a thrilling comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-79 on Thursday night at Barclays Center. The win marked a much-needed boost for the Liberty following a rough stretch, improving their record to 12-5.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello labeled the game a “must win” as the team faced increasing pressure after losing five of their previous seven matches. “It’s just about building confidence,” Brondello said.

The Liberty struggled early, trailing 53-42 midway through the third quarter. However, a pivotal 27-6 run turned the tide, led by Natasha Cloud, who scored 11 of her season-high 23 points during that stretch. “It was just a crazy five-minute run for us,” said Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 20 points.

Leonie Fiebich returned to the lineup after an absence and contributed to the momentum shift. “We just got back to being silly and not assertive,” Brondello reflected on the earlier struggles. “Once we turned to defense, we found some momentum.”

The Liberty’s resurgence was powered by a 63.2% shooting performance in the third quarter, which saw them take a 69-59 lead by the end of the period. Breanna Stewart added 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, registering her third double-double of the season.

Los Angeles, now at 5-13, could not maintain their early advantage, with their last win coming against the Indiana Fever. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 25 points but could not stave off the Liberty’s surge.

As the Liberty prepare for their next game against the Seattle Storm, Brondello emphasized the need for the team to perform consistently throughout the full 40 minutes. “This is the time to get our season back on track,” she said.