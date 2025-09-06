Liberty Seek Offensive Spark Ahead of Crucial Game Against Storm

SEATTLE — The New York Liberty face a challenge as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Seattle Storm. Passive offense has been a recurring issue, especially with star guard Sabrina Ionescu missing four of the last five games.

Although the Liberty have capable ball handlers in Natasha Cloud and Breanna Stewart, they need secondary scorers Leonie Fiebich and Kennedy Burke to step up. Coach Sandy Brondello has emphasized the importance of Fiebich and Burke being more aggressive in their attempts, rather than settling for easier shots.

Recent performances from Fiebich and Burke have been concerning. Fiebich has struggled, shooting just 18.8 percent (3-for-16) in her last three games, while Burke has hit only 10 percent (1-for-10) during the same stretch. Both players, however, are among the league’s most efficient shooters, and Brondello continues to encourage them to take shots.

Cloud, the Liberty’s point guard, is actively looking for ways to involve Fiebich and Burke more in the offense. She also mentioned that the team’s defensive struggles have impacted their offensive play. “Offensively, [we’re] just simplifying things but allowing our defense to truly drive our offense,” Cloud said. “We’ve talked about that but we haven’t been action-based.”

New York recently clinched a playoff spot but remains dissatisfied with their performance over the past two and a half months. With only three regular-season games left, regaining confidence among secondary scorers is critical as the Liberty aim for a successful title defense.