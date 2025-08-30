Sports
Liberty Tight End Jenkins Prepares for Final Season Amid Challenges
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty tight end Jenkins is gearing up for his final college football season. A redshirt senior, Jenkins is now in his sixth year of college football, transitioning from Jacksonville State and Coastal Carolina to Liberty.
As one of five players on Liberty’s roster who have played six seasons, Jenkins focuses on the present. “I’m excited. I am trying to be present where my feet are right now,” he said during August training camp.
Following a disappointing end to the 2024 season, head coach Chadwell emphasized the need to “Earn” respect to regain the Conference USA title. Jenkins, originally from Hoover, Ala., has faced numerous challenges throughout his lengthy career, yet he has risen to the occasion.
At Jacksonville State, he played behind veterans, appearing in 19 games while contributing mostly on special teams. He caught only six passes during his two seasons. At Coastal Carolina, injuries limited his impact, but he managed to secure All-Sun Belt honors.
Jenkins joined Liberty in 2023 but had to wait due to an NCAA transfer rule. Despite this setback, he supported his teammates while Liberty achieved a perfect 12-0 regular season record and won the 2023 Conference USA Championship. He later made his mark at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against Oregon, playing ten snaps.
Last season, Jenkins participated in all 12 games and started four, averaging 9.9 yards per reception with two touchdowns. Now, he leads the tight end group, embracing the challenge of mentoring younger players.
This season, Jenkins aims for a conference title, stressing the importance of teamwork and unity among the players. “The guys are just excited to play ball together this year,” he said.
Off the field, Jenkins holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and is pursuing an MBA in real estate development. He has received preseason accolades, including a spot on the Conference USA Preseason Player Watch List. As he enters this final season on the Mountain, Jenkins hopes to cap it off with a conference championship.
"We enter the season with our heads down, trying our best to meet the expectations set forth by our coaching staff," Jenkins said. "This has brought a lot of excitement and competition to training camp."
