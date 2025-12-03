Liberty University Issues Bomb Threat Alert Tuesday Night

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University has issued an alert for a bomb threat reported on Tuesday evening. The alert was sent out by the university’s Security and Public Safety at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The threat was reported at the traffic circle near Williams Stadium. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area and to follow the instructions provided by law enforcement officials.

This incident is ongoing, and university officials are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all individuals on campus. As more information becomes available, officials have committed to providing updates to the community.

This developing story will be updated as new details are confirmed.