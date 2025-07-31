Libyan Coast Guard Officers Begin Training in Greece Amid Migrant Surge

ATHENS, Greece – Libyan coast guard officers have begun training on the Greek island of Crete, aimed at enhancing cooperation between Greece and Libya to control increasing migrant arrivals, Greek sources reported on Wednesday.

The relationship between Greece and Libya has been under strain since a maritime boundary agreement was signed in 2019 between the Tripoli-based Libyan government and Turkey, which is a rival of Greece. Tensions were further heightened when Greece launched a tender this year to develop hydrocarbon resources off Crete.

In response to the spike in migrant flows from North Africa to Europe, Athens has deployed frigates off the Libyan coast and enacted legislation that bans migrants arriving by sea from Libya from seeking asylum. This migrant crisis has fueled anxiety within Greece over border security.

The ongoing divide in Libya, which has seen conflict between eastern and western factions for more than a decade, complicates relations. Despite these tensions, Greece remains committed to dialogue with both the Tripoli government and a rival administration in Benghazi, located in eastern Libya.

Currently, coast guard officers from eastern Libya are receiving instruction in Greece on patrol and search and rescue techniques. Sources indicated that officers from western Libya are also expected to join the training program.

As part of the effort to mend relations, Athens recently invited Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli to initiate talks regarding the demarcation of exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean Sea.

Officials from both countries are anticipated to convene in the coming months to discuss maritime zones, according to Greek sources.