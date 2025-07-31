World
Libyan Coast Guard Officers Begin Training in Greece Amid Migrant Surge
ATHENS, Greece – Libyan coast guard officers have begun training on the Greek island of Crete, aimed at enhancing cooperation between Greece and Libya to control increasing migrant arrivals, Greek sources reported on Wednesday.
The relationship between Greece and Libya has been under strain since a maritime boundary agreement was signed in 2019 between the Tripoli-based Libyan government and Turkey, which is a rival of Greece. Tensions were further heightened when Greece launched a tender this year to develop hydrocarbon resources off Crete.
In response to the spike in migrant flows from North Africa to Europe, Athens has deployed frigates off the Libyan coast and enacted legislation that bans migrants arriving by sea from Libya from seeking asylum. This migrant crisis has fueled anxiety within Greece over border security.
The ongoing divide in Libya, which has seen conflict between eastern and western factions for more than a decade, complicates relations. Despite these tensions, Greece remains committed to dialogue with both the Tripoli government and a rival administration in Benghazi, located in eastern Libya.
Currently, coast guard officers from eastern Libya are receiving instruction in Greece on patrol and search and rescue techniques. Sources indicated that officers from western Libya are also expected to join the training program.
As part of the effort to mend relations, Athens recently invited Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli to initiate talks regarding the demarcation of exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean Sea.
Officials from both countries are anticipated to convene in the coming months to discuss maritime zones, according to Greek sources.
Recent Posts
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota