Licking County Sheriff’s Office Set to Star in CW’s ‘Police 24/7’

NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with a production company to feature its deputies in a new television program airing on the CW Network. The show, titled “Police 24/7,” is set to start filming next week, according to a news release from September 4.

A production crew will follow deputies from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office to capture real-time footage of their daily responsibilities. This program aims to provide viewers with a closer look at law enforcement in action.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed enthusiasm about the project. In the release, they stated, “The Licking County Sheriff’s Office looks forward to sharing these stories with the broader public and thanks ‘Police 24/7’ for the opportunity to showcase the important work of local law enforcement.”

As the filming begins, more details about the show and its episodes are expected to be released. This announcement has sparked interest within the community, and many are eager to see how their local deputies are portrayed on screen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.