Life-Sized Puppet Animals Arrive in London to Raise Climate Awareness

London, England – A herd of life-sized puppet animals has arrived in London as part of a world tour aimed at raising awareness of climate change. The display, which symbolizes animals fleeing climate disaster, is produced by The Walk Productions and features creations from students at Wimbledon College of Arts.

The Herds began its journey on April 9, 2025, in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has since traveled through various locations across Africa and Europe. After London, the herd will head to Greater Manchester for the Manchester International Festival, then continue its journey north to Scandinavia and the Arctic Circle.

According to Amir Nizar Zuabi, the artistic director of The Herds, the project serves as an urgent artistic response to the climate crisis. “Through the beauty and ferocity of these life-size creatures, we aim to spark dialogue, provoke thought, encourage engagement, and inspire real change,” said Zuabi.

The puppets are made from upcycled and recyclable materials, primarily cardboard and plywood, emphasizing biodegradable and organic options. As the herd travels, it will grow in number and species, with local teams adding new creations, including species unique to each area visited.

In London, events and performances featuring the puppets will take place until June 29, 2025, showcasing theatrical readings and music, providing an engaging experience for both participants and spectators. Over 100 London primary school pupils will get involved by ‘feeding’ the puppets during a breakfast event this Friday morning.

Through collaboration with various global climate organizations, including WWF and the United Nations Environment Programme, The Herds seeks to unite communities in a call to action regarding climate change.

The public is invited to follow The Herds on social media and participate in associated arts and education workshops promoting conservation inspired by the project.