Lifetime Premieres Thrilling Tale of Survival: Lisa Aguilar’s Story

NEW YORK, NY — Lifetime is set to premiere its latest thriller, “A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story,” on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The film is inspired by the true story of Lisa Aguilar, who survived a brutal attack by her husband.

According to Lifetime’s synopsis, Lisa is pregnant and living happily with her husband, Darren. However, things take a dark turn when Darren begins an affair with a younger woman named Michelle. Pressured by Michelle to leave Lisa, Darren decides to eliminate his wife.

In a shocking scene, Darren disguises himself and attacks Lisa in their home, stabbing her 50 times. Miraculously, both she and her unborn child survive. Lisa begins working with the police to uncover her attacker, but as evidence starts to point toward Darren, she struggles to accept the truth.

“I couldn’t believe it was him,” Lisa says in the film. “But with the support of my family and faith, I found the strength to fight for justice.”

“A Husband to Die For” stars Keana Lyn Bastidas from “The Hardy Boys,” Jon McLaren from “When Hope Calls,” and five-time Golden Globe nominee Marilu Henner. With the gripping portrayal of survival and betrayal, the film delves deep into the complex dynamics of family and trust.

The movie will be available to stream live and on demand. Fans without traditional cable can access the premiere through platforms like Sling and Discovery+.