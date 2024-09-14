Liga MX Femenil’s Rapid Growth and Growing International Appeal

Liga MX Femenil is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for international footballers, despite its relatively recent foundation in 2017. Several elite players are making the move from well-established European clubs to Mexico, illustrating the league’s growing allure. Spanish international Merel van Dongen, who joined Rayadas, emphasized the league’s impressive growth over the last five years. She highlighted the burgeoning competition in Mexico, which she believes no other league in the world matches in terms of its rapid development.

The league gained initial financial backing from the men’s Liga MX teams under the same ownership umbrellas. Initially, restrictive roster rules limited participation to Mexican-born players and imposed age constraints. However, by 2019, these rules were relaxed, allowing for players with Mexican citizenship, irrespective of their birth country, to play, and eventually introducing foreign players by 2021. This shift has significantly enhanced the league’s competitiveness.

Numerous factors contribute to Liga MX Femenil’s appeal, including the passionate fanbase that fills stadiums during matches. For example, a record attendance of 58,156 spectators was recorded in a final between Club America and Pachuca at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. The immense local support and the vibrant football culture have been attractive to foreign players seeking an exhilarating playing atmosphere that rivals any major European league.

Financial considerations also play a role in attracting talent. Salaries in Liga MX Femenil can reach competitive figures, with some players earning upwards of $200,000. This financial aspect is particularly enticing given that higher salaries in women’s football have typically been limited to a small percentage of players globally.

Despite the league’s progress, challenges remain. Disparities in investment and support between top and lower-table teams present significant issues. Some players face inadequate resources, highlighting the need for broader financial support across all teams. Additionally, societal issues, such as safety and sexism, persist, though measures are being implemented to address these concerns.

As Liga MX Femenil continues to attract prominent international players and gain competitive strength, it also provides benefits for the Mexican national team. With a deeper pool of domestic talent regularly competing at a high level, the league fosters national team success on international stages.