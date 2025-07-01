La Liga 2025/26 Fixtures Released: Key Dates for Barcelona and Real Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain — The Spanish Football Federation announced the fixtures for the 2025/26 La Liga season on Tuesday. Defending champions FC Barcelona will kick off their title defense against Mallorca on the weekend of August 16-17.

Barcelona, led by coach Hansi Flick, will play their first three matches away from home as the renovation of Camp Nou continues. Last season’s runners-up, Real Madrid, are set to host Osasuna for their opening game at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid, under new coach Xabi Alonso, will face Barcelona in the first Clásico of the season on October 26. Both teams will meet again on May 10, 2026, at the newly renovated Camp Nou for the second match.

Real Madrid has strengthened their squad with new signings, including a defender from Bournemouth. The club aims to finalize the signing of a left-back before the season begins. Meanwhile, Barcelona is also looking to enhance their roster, targeting a player with a release clause of $67.8 million.

The season is scheduled to conclude on May 24, 2026, providing an exciting calendar for fans of both clubs.