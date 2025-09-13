Liga Nacional Continues with Key Matches This Weekend

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — The Liga Nacional‘s Jornada 9 continues on Saturday, September 13, 2025, with three crucial matches that promise to keep the excitement alive. After two matches yesterday, where Mixco defeated Marquense 1-0, Saturday’s action will be pivotal in determining standings.

The first match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. at the Cementos Progreso stadium, where Comunicaciones faces Antigua GFC. The home team seeks to strengthen its position against a colonial squad aiming to secure vital points for a shot at the top spots.

At 7:00 p.m., attention turns to the La Asunción stadium in Jutiapa for the clash between Deportivo Mictlán and Deportivo Achuapa. This match highlights a direct encounter between teams eager to climb the standings and establish themselves in the tournament’s middle zone.

Completing the action at 9:00 p.m., Xelajú MC will host Aurora FC at the Mario Camposeco stadium. The home team, backed by their fans, will look to disrupt the momentum of the aurinegros, who are motivated after recently taking the top position in the league.

These three matches represent essential opportunities for teams to solidify their standings or recover from inconsistent results. For Comunicaciones, a win at home would significantly boost their quest for confidence under Roberto Hernández. Meanwhile, Antigua is determined to prove their competitiveness in a traditionally challenging venue.

Mictlán and Achuapa come into the match needing points to avoid falling behind in the standings. A victory could be a turning point for either team’s ambitions this season. Saturday’s concluding match between Xelajú and Aurora could yield surprises as both clubs face pressure at the top end of the table.

The Jornada 9 series ends with Guastatoya hosting Municipal this Sunday at 3:00 p.m., where Municipal aims to maintain its unbeaten streak. Municipal has yet to lose this season and currently holds a solid third position with 16 points.

As Liga Nacional teams engage in thrilling battles, the stakes continue to rise, affirming that every match matters as the quest for the title intensifies.