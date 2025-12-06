Sports
Liga de Quito Aims to Secure Key Victory Against Orense
Machala, Ecuador – Liga de Quito is set to face Orense on Saturday, December 6, 2025, in a crucial match for the first hexagonal of the Liga Ecuabet. With the game taking place at the Estadio 9 de Mayo, Liga de Quito seeks to solidify its second-place position and apply pressure on the league leaders.
The top contender aims to maintain a nine-point gap against the third-place Rayados, who will play at the same time. If both teams win, the race for the title remains intense, as they still have a match against each other to look forward to.
Orense will rely on the experience of its defense, led by key players. The team’s goalkeeper will be critical in maintaining a solid backline, while the midfield, coordinated by productive midfielders, will aim to create scoring opportunities.
On the opposing side, Liga de Quito boasts a strong squad with an experienced captain in goal. The team’s solid defense will aim to stifle Orense’s attacks, supported by midfield contributions from notable players who will look to support the forwards throughout the match.
