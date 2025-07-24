Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24

Guayaquil, Ecuador – On Thursday, July 24, Liga de Quito will face Barcelona SC at 7:00 p.m. in the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha. This match is crucial for both teams as they compete for vital points in the LigaPro championship.

Both teams are positioned closely on the league table, with Barcelona SC in second place with 38 points and Liga de Quito in third with 37 points. The teams are looking to close the gap on leaders Independiente del Valle, who sit at 43 points.

The last time Liga de Quito won against Barcelona SC in Guayaquil was on August 23, 2021, when they secured a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Luis Amarilla and Djorkaeff Reasco. This victory marked a significant achievement, as it ended a long drought for Liga in Guayaquil.

Since that match, Liga de Quito faced two defeats and one draw in Guayaquil, illustrating the challenge they face on the road. They are determined to break this streak and grab the much-needed three points.

The stakes are particularly high, as the outcome will not only affect their rankings but could also change the dynamics of the title race. “It’s a challenging setting, and we know we need a win to keep pace with the leaders,” said Liga coach Tiago Nunes.

Meanwhile, Barcelona SC’s coach, Ismael Rescalvo, emphasized the need to maintain momentum after their last win against Delfín. “We must continue to build on our recent performance and focus on getting results,” he stated, underscoring the importance of this match.

Their meeting is highly anticipated among fans, as it is not just a rivalry but a critical matchup in the standings. The excitement culminates with hopes of a thrilling display of football this Thursday.