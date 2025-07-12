Sports
Liga de Quito Faces Emelec in Key Match on July 12
QUITO, Ecuador — Liga de Quito is set to host Emelec on Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 PM in a crucial match for both teams in the Ecuadorian league.
The match will take place at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado. Liga de Quito, having recently secured a 4-0 victory against Delfín, hopes to maintain its momentum and close the gap on the league leaders, Independiente del Valle.
Currently sitting in third place, Liga de Quito is just four points behind Independiente del Valle. The recent win against Delfín allowed the team to bounce back after a tough stretch at Jocay Stadium in Manta.
However, Liga de Quito will have to adjust its lineup as Gian Allala is sidelined due to pneumonia and José Quintero is nursing an injury. Head coach Tiago Nunes has indicated that while he will keep his game plan consistent, there will be a couple of changes.
Notably, Alexander Domínguez will step in as the starting goalkeeper, replacing Valle who sustained a physical issue during the week. Additionally, with Álex Arce’s departure, Michael Estrada will take on the key striker role.
The expected starting eleven for Liga de Quito includes Alexander Domínguez; Daniel De La Cruz, Ricardo Adé, Richard Mina, Leonel Quiñónez; Carlos Gruezo, Fernando Cornejo, Alexander Alvarado; Lisandro Alzugaray, Bryan Ramírez, and Michael Estrada.
Emelec, on the other hand, enters the match looking to secure vital points to avoid relegation. Both teams are aware of what’s at stake as they battle it out for their respective goals.
