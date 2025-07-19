News
Light Rain in Milwaukee: Impact on Air and Water Show Unknown
Milwaukee, WI — Light rain is expected in the Milwaukee area through the early afternoon hours on July 19, forecasters say. However, it remains uncertain how this weather will impact the Air and Water Show, which is scheduled for July 19-20.
Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, indicated that rain showers are possible throughout the early afternoon. He noted that most areas in Milwaukee are likely to see less than a quarter inch of rain unless they are under a localized storm.
As the afternoon progresses, there may be a redevelopment of rain, which could affect outdoor activities. Sarah Marquardt, another meteorologist at the NWS, stated there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms in Milwaukee between 6 and 9 p.m. Currently, there are no weather advisories in effect.
The Air and Water Show is expected to take to the skies over Lake Michigan at 3 p.m. both days of the event. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reached out to event organizers for more information regarding any weather-related adjustments.
Recent Posts
- América and Toluca Face Off in Campeón de Campeones Final
- Light Rain in Milwaukee: Impact on Air and Water Show Unknown
- IFC, Becamex Partner to Build Eco-Industrial Parks in Vietnam
- Atlanta United Prepares for Rematch Against Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Falls 2-1 to LA Galaxy in Hard-Fought Match
- Chicago Fire FC Aims for Redemption Against CF Montréal
- Inter Miami Faces New York Red Bulls in Key MLS Matchup
- Blanquiazules Aim for Victory in 2025 Season Opener
- Platense Hosts Vélez Sarsfield in Thrilling Liga Profesional Clash
- NBA Summer League and WNBA All-Star Game Highlight Basketball Weekend
- Fans Face Long Wait for ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 Release
- UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier Fight Night Live Stream Details
- Francisco Prado Faces Must-Win Fight at UFC 318
- Sunderland Draws with Sevilla in Preseason Friendly After Late Equalizer
- Oleksandr Usyk Triumphs Over Daniel Dubois in Heavyweight Rematch
- Gabbard Threatens Prosecution Over Russia Intelligence Claims
- Marcus Smart to Join Los Angeles Lakers After Buyout with Wizards
- Mets Face Dilemma on Clay Holmes’ Role Amid Post-Break Outlook
- Mets Third Baseman Brett Baty Proposes to Anna Sprys in Cape May
- K-pop Group ATEEZ Thrills Fans at Baltimore Concert