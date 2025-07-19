Light Rain in Milwaukee: Impact on Air and Water Show Unknown

Milwaukee, WI — Light rain is expected in the Milwaukee area through the early afternoon hours on July 19, forecasters say. However, it remains uncertain how this weather will impact the Air and Water Show, which is scheduled for July 19-20.

Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, indicated that rain showers are possible throughout the early afternoon. He noted that most areas in Milwaukee are likely to see less than a quarter inch of rain unless they are under a localized storm.

As the afternoon progresses, there may be a redevelopment of rain, which could affect outdoor activities. Sarah Marquardt, another meteorologist at the NWS, stated there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms in Milwaukee between 6 and 9 p.m. Currently, there are no weather advisories in effect.

The Air and Water Show is expected to take to the skies over Lake Michigan at 3 p.m. both days of the event. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reached out to event organizers for more information regarding any weather-related adjustments.