News
Light Snow Mix to Rain Forecast for South-Central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A weak weather system is expected to bring a light snow mix that will transition to rain across south-central Pennsylvania on Sunday. This system, influenced by dry air, is not expected to produce significant precipitation.
Travelers should prepare for potentially slick conditions early Sunday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses, as temperatures hover near freezing. The National Weather Service urges caution, particularly in higher elevations where minor snow accumulations may occur.
The forecast suggests that areas north and west of Interstate 81 may experience a wintry mix longer than those south and east, where rain will become more prevalent. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to rise to the low 40s, with rainfall likely ending in the early afternoon.
In anticipation of a more substantial winter storm expected on Tuesday, the News 8 Storm Team has designated Sunday as an impact day for commuters returning from Thanksgiving travel. Snow and rain will likely affect the Tuesday morning commute, with projections indicating possible accumulating snow, particularly in northeastern regions of Pennsylvania.
Forecast models vary, but there is a chance for significant snowfall if temperatures align favorably. Snow could mix with rain in southern areas, complicating accumulations. Residents are advised to stay updated as more concrete data emerges.
For Monday, a quiet day is predicted ahead of the approaching storm system. Highs will remain relative to the season, around 40 degrees, with some brisk winds. Looking ahead, subsequent days in early December seem to maintain below-average temperatures, with highs generally in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The next possible precipitation event will arrive next Saturday, as the region braces for further cold and winter conditions.
