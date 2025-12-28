Lightning Face Canadiens in Key Atlantic Division Clash

TAMPA, Florida — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, December 28, at 5 p.m. ET at Benchmark International Arena. This NHL matchup features two teams with identical records of 21 wins, 13 losses, and 3 overtime losses, both with 45 points in the Eastern Conference.

The Lightning are coming off a victory in South Florida, looking to extend their three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Canadiens aim to improve their performance after a recent loss. Current team standings show the Lightning fifth and the Canadiens sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries might play a role in Sunday’s game, as several key players are listed. Tampa Bay will be missing Emil Martinsen Lilleberg and Erik Cernak, while Victor Hedman is also sidelined with an elbow injury. For Montreal, Kaiden Guhle, Kirby Dach, and Alexander Newhook are among the players who will not take the ice.

This matchup marks the second meeting of the season between these teams. In their previous encounter on December 9, Tampa Bay dominated with a 6-1 win, thanks to two goals from Darren Raddysh and 26 saves from goalie Jonas Johansson.

Historically, Tampa Bay leads the all-time series against Montreal with a record of 62-41-17. They also hold a strong home record against the Canadiens, winning 31 of their 60 home games. The Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov, who has been a standout performer with 15 goals and 32 assists this season, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, who boasts a solid record against Montreal, will be crucial for Tampa Bay’s chances.

As the two teams get ready for the puck drop Sunday night, the Lightning look to continue their success against a Canadiens team that thrives when scoring three or more goals. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+.