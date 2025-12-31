Lightning Face Ducks in Wednesday Showdown at Honda Center

Anaheim, California – The Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-3) will take on the Anaheim Ducks (21-16-2) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET at the Honda Center. The game will air on ESPN+ as both teams look to break their recent losing streaks.

The Lightning come into the matchup riding a four-game winning streak, including a dramatic 5-4 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens last Sunday. This is the first game of a three-game California road trip for Tampa Bay.

In contrast, the Ducks are struggling, having lost three straight games. They recently suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 defeat to the San Jose Sharks, despite outshooting them 42-13. Anaheim has conceded an average of 4.83 goals per game in their last six contests.

The Lightning won their earlier meeting of the season against the Ducks 4-3 on October 25 at home, and they will aim to maintain their lead in the season series.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for Tampa Bay. He holds a 14-7-2 record with a goals-against average of 2.30. Vasilevskiy showcased a strong performance in his last outing, stopping 24 of 26 shots.

On the other hand, Lukas Dostal will be in net for the Ducks, struggling lately with an .836 save percentage in December. Dostal was replaced during the last game after allowing four goals in just over half of the match.

Bettors are favoring Tampa Bay, but oddsmakers suggest a close contest. The Lightning are listed as -198 favorites on the moneyline, while the Ducks are at +164. The over/under is set at 6.5.

As the teams get set to clash, the Ducks are hoping to find their offensive rhythm, having scored just two goals on 25 power-play opportunities over their last ten games, putting them at an 8.0% success rate. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the league for scoring, averaging 3.29 goals per game.

Fans and analysts alike are looking forward to an exciting match as both teams aim to secure crucial points before heading into the New Year.