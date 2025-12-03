Lightning Face Islanders in Key Matchup on Tuesday Night

ELMONT, NY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit the New York Islanders for a matchup on Tuesday, December 2, at 7 p.m. ET at UBS Arena. This game wraps up the Lightning’s current road trip and presents an opportunity for the team to earn their eighth consecutive win.

This will be the first time the Lightning and Islanders meet this season, with a rematch scheduled in Tampa on December 6 and another game on December 13 in New York. The Lightning boasted a strong performance against the Islanders last season, finishing with a 2-0-1 record, including a win on the road.

Nikita Kucherov stood out in the previous encounters, scoring 2 goals and 5 assists for a total of 7 points in three games. Other key players include Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point, who each gathered five points against New York last season. Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded a 1-0-1 record with a .938 save percentage against the Islanders.

The Lightning’s line-up for this game features Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Nikita Kucherov on the first line, while the second line will include Jake Guentzel, Nick Paul, and Gage Goncalves. Defensively, JJ Moser and Darren Raddysh will lead the defensive corps.

Looking ahead, the Lightning will also face the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 4, followed by a return match against the Islanders on December 6. Brandon Hagel has been a standout player, leading the team with six goals over the last four games, significantly contributing to Tampa Bay’s success this season.