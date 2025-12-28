Lightning Rally from 3-Goal Deficit to Beat Hurricanes

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning achieved a remarkable comeback on December 21, 2025, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4.

Facing one of the top teams in the NHL, the Lightning were at risk of suffering a fifth straight home loss. However, they managed to tie the game twice before securing the lead in the final period.

After a tough loss to the Los Angeles Kings just the day before, Coach Jon Cooper had highlighted the team’s struggles in home games, citing their need to stop chasing the score. This matchup started roughly for the Lightning as they quickly fell behind.

Just 2:43 into the game, Jordan Staal intercepted a pass from Darren Raddysh, setting up Eric Robinson for a goal that gave Carolina the early advantage. Lightning’s troubles mounted when they conceded on a power play shortly after, with Jackson Blake scoring at 4:00.

The situation worsened for Tampa Bay when Jack Finley high-sticked Mike Reilly, resulting in a four-minute power play for Carolina. A turnover later in the period led to Bradly Nadeau scoring at 12:27, further extending the Hurricanes’ lead.

Despite the overwhelming odds, the Lightning initiated their comeback just 80 seconds into the second period. Dominic James assisted Gage Goncalves, putting Tampa Bay on the scoreboard. Only 50 seconds later, Brayden Point deflected a shot by Charle-Edouard D’Astous to narrow the gap to one goal.

Though the Lightning dominated the middle of the game, they struggled to find the equalizer until James and Finley capitalized on a Carolina defensive mistake, scoring at 16:36 to tie the game.

The momentum changed again when Carolina netted a go-ahead goal early in the third period, but Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh quickly responded, scoring to tie the game once more.

Finally, at 6:38, Jake Guentzel deflected a J.J. Moser shot to give Tampa Bay their first lead of the night. The Lightning held strong in the closing moments, limiting Carolina’s scoring chances.

Guentzel sealed the victory with an empty-netter, ending the Lightning’s home losing streak and bringing joy to their fans.

This comeback was especially notable, as it is rare to rally from a three-goal deficit against a strong opponent like Carolina.