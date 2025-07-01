Lightning Signs Holmberg to Two-Year Deal Worth $3.1 Million

Tampa Bay, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Tuesday they have signed forward Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract worth $3.1 million, according to TSN‘s Darren Dreger.

Holmberg, 26, arrives after being unqualified by the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the 2024-25 season, he played 68 regular-season games with Toronto, recording seven goals and a total of 19 points, along with 68 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, and 46 hits.

With the Lightning, Holmberg is expected to fill a bottom-six role in the 2025-26 season. His experience includes 19 career playoff appearances with the Maple Leafs, where he has registered one assist and averaged just over 12 minutes of ice time per game.

A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Holmberg was selected in the sixth round, 156th overall, by the Maple Leafs during the 2018 NHL Draft. He spent his first three NHL seasons with Toronto before joining Tampa Bay.

This move adds depth to the Lightning’s roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.