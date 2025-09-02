Lightning Sparks Multiple Wildfires in Northern California

COPPEROPOLIS, CA — Multiple wildfires sparked by lightning have led to numerous evacuations and road closures across Northern California. The fires, ignited early Tuesday morning, have significantly impacted several communities, including Angels Camp and Sonora.

As of mid-afternoon, the largest incident, the 2-2 Fire near Highway 4, has spread to more than 1,200 acres. CAL Fire officials reported that forward progress had been stopped on several smaller fires, but the sheer number of lightning strikes continues to pose a risk for new blazes.

Mark Nunez, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, stated that crews responded to five separate fires since 7 a.m., triggered by 59 recorded lightning strikes. Winds exceeding 60 mph hampered firefighting efforts as they rushed to protect threatened homes.

The Brown Fire, burning near Ione Road, grew to approximately 60 acres before containment. Another incident, known as the Rock Fire, covered around 25 acres. Firefighters reported that all progress on the fires has stopped, although crews remain watchful for potential flare-ups.

Evacuation orders have been issued for several locations, including Six Bit Ranch and portions of the Don Pedro area. Residents in these areas are encouraged to follow official guidance and evacuate as necessary.

Calaveras County officials announced that the city council meeting in Angels Camp was canceled due to fire-related concerns. The Calaveras County Visitors Bureau also advised against visiting Murphys.

In addition, Highway 4 was closed between Main Street in Murphys and Six Mile Road as crews worked tirelessly to combat the flames. Alternate routes may also be affected, depending on ongoing fire activity.

The conditions are further complicated by low humidity and dry vegetation, which create a higher risk of fire ignitions. Officials warn that dry lightning during thunderstorms can ignite fires without any accompanying rainfall.

Residents are advised to stay informed through local news updates and to check the air quality in their areas, as unhealthy levels have been reported due to smoke from these wildfires.