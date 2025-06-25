Lightning Strike Sends 18 to Hospitals at Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) – Eighteen people were transported to local hospitals after lightning struck the water at Lake Murray on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the beachside of the Lake Murray dam, where a crowd was gathered.

Lexington County Fire Chief Kyle Minick reported that fire crews responded shortly after the strike and assessed 20 patients at the scene. Among those treated, six adults and twelve children were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Minick advised that the beach area should be avoided as authorities work on the scene. However, walking access to the dam remains open to the public. Despite the incident, Lexington County officials have confirmed that the public park will open as scheduled on Wednesday.

This event is still developing, and updates will be provided as information becomes available. WIS News 10 encourages the community to stay informed.