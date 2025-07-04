News
Lightning Strikes Fireworks, Cancels Sanford July 4th Celebration
SANFORD, Fla. – A lightning strike from a strong thunderstorm ignited fireworks meant for the City of Sanford‘s Fourth of July celebration, leading to an early explosion. Mayor Art Woodruff confirmed that no injuries were reported.
The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m., just before the fireworks display was set to begin at 9:15 p.m. Mayor Woodruff explained that the lightning struck a palm tree, damaging the circuit board responsible for igniting the fireworks.
In a video posted on Facebook, a Sanford Police Department spokesperson announced that the fireworks portion of the “Star Spangled Sanford July 4th on The Riverwalk” event has been canceled. However, activities including live music, food vendors, and a Kids Play Zone will still take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Officer Gillette from the Sanford Police detailed that the lightning strike set off over 300 fireworks, destroying the control panel and some equipment but fortunately not injuring any personnel nearby.
The public is being advised to avoid bringing personal fireworks to the event. Attendees are encouraged to come out to enjoy the remaining festivities despite the cancellation of the fireworks show.
“Come enjoy some great food and entertainment,” the spokesperson said. “But please do not bring any fireworks with you.”
