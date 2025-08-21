Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Bizarre Incident in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – Rapper Lil Nas X was hospitalized early Thursday morning after a strange scene unfolded on Ventura Boulevard.

Witnesses reported that the artist was walking down the street around 4 AM wearing only his underwear and cowboy boots. A passerby captured video of Lil Nas X as he aimlessly strolled, pointing at the camera and mumbling about heading to a party. At one point, he humorously placed an orange traffic cone on his head.

Concerned onlookers in the Studio City area called the police to report the unusual behavior. According to LAPD sources, several individuals described seeing someone in the roadway acting erratically.

When officers arrived, they found Lil Nas X still walking down the middle of Ventura Boulevard. Reports indicate that he charged at the police, prompting officers to subdue him and place him in handcuffs.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and it was confirmed that Lil Nas X was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Law enforcement officials shared that while he could potentially face charges, he is currently receiving care.

Representatives for Lil Nas X have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded.