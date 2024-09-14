Lil Wayne Expresses Heartbreak Over Super Bowl Halftime Show Exclusion

Nearly a week after the announcement that Kendrick Lamar would headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, New Orleans native Lil Wayne has publicly expressed his devastation over not being selected. In a video message posted on Instagram, Wayne revealed, “That hurt, it hurt a lot,” emphasizing how significant the opportunity was for him. He described the exclusion as something that “broke” him and symbolized a missed pinnacle of his career.

The Super Bowl is set to occur at New Orleans’ Caesars Stadium on February 9, 2025. Following Lamar’s selection, online protests surfaced, with several artists supporting Wayne. Notable figures like Nicki Minaj criticized the decision, advocating that the show should honor the local talent of New Orleans.

Lil Wayne admitted his disappointment, stating, “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown.” Despite relocating to Miami, Wayne remains deeply connected to his hometown of New Orleans, which adds to his sense of loss over not leading the halftime performance in his city.

Compounding the controversy, Roc Nation, co-produced by Jay-Z, oversees the Super Bowl entertainment, drawing criticism for his role in the selection. Figures like Fat Joe and Fabolous have publicly defended Jay-Z amidst the backlash. Jay-Z commended Lamar’s artistry, stating his “deep love for hip-hop and culture,” in a formal announcement.

Lamar’s recent success, notably against fellow artist Drake, whose early career was mentored by Wayne, has amplified his standing as a leading figure in hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us” emerged as a major hit, adding to the complexities of the selection process.

Lil Wayne reassured fans saying, “Thanks to all my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on the sports television and everybody repping me.” Despite his disappointment, he remains hopeful, “I’m working on me, and I’m working.”