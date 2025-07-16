Lili Reinhart to Star in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ Adaptation

Los Angeles, CA – Lili Reinhart, known for her impressive acting and production work, will star in and executive produce the adaptation of Ali Hazelwood‘s bestselling novel, ‘The Love Hypothesis.’

Following Reinhart’s recent win for Best Actress at Series Mania for her role in the film alongside Cooper Raiff, she has joined the project, which aims to bring Hazelwood’s romantic comedy to the big screen. The story follows Olive Smith, a biology PhD candidate, and Dr. Adam Carlsen, a notorious professor, who enter a faux relationship that disrupts their well-structured lives.

Hazelwood’s novel, which was published in 2021, spent ten months on The New York Times bestseller list and gained international acclaim, being released in 40 countries. The book also won Amazon’s award for Best Romance of the Year.

Director Claire Scanlon, known for ‘Set It Up,’ is helming the film, with a script written by T.S. Nowlin, who has worked on various film projects including ‘The Sleepover.’ Elizabeth Cantillon is producing, along with Reinhart, Hazelwood, and Catherine Hagedorn serving as executive producers.

In a statement, Hazelwood expressed her excitement for the project, saying, ‘Honestly, I still can’t believe this is happening. I have complete trust in this brilliant team, and I hope they have as much fun filming as I had while writing the book.’

Reinhart is currently working on several projects, including an indie TV series and multiple films set for release in 2026, expanding her influence in the industry. The anticipated ‘The Love Hypothesis’ aims to capture the same spirit and charm that made the book a favorite among readers.