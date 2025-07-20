Sports
Lillard Returns to Portland after Bucks’ Dramatic Offseason Moves
PORTLAND, Oregon — The NBA offseason is heating up as teams make significant changes ahead of the 2025-26 season. Most notably, star guard Damian Lillard has returned to the Portland Trail Blazers after his tumultuous exit. The Blazers signed Lillard to a new three-year deal worth $42 million, coinciding with the Milwaukee Bucks’ decisions to stretch and waive him.
After suffering an Achilles injury during the first round of the playoffs, Lillard’s future in Milwaukee looked bleak. The Bucks’ management decided to cut ties with the two-time All-Star, allowing him to rejoin the team where he built his legacy over his prior eleven seasons. Lillard expressed excitement about returning to Portland, stating, ‘This is where I feel I belong.’
The Bucks, prompted by their recent playoff struggles and Lillard’s injury, pivoted towards signing Myles Turner. Milwaukee’s general manager Jon Horst confirmed the decision, stating, ‘We had to make bold moves to ensure we remain competitive.’ The team aims to bolster their roster and adapt to the evolving NBA landscape.
Kevin Porter Jr., who performed well upon joining the Bucks last season, is now their highest-paid point guard after signing a two-year deal worth $10.5 million. Horst is optimistic about Porter’s fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, asserting, ‘He plays well off of Giannis and showed growth in his time with us.’
The shift in Portland, aided by Lillard’s healthy return, coincides with the Bucks’ uncertainty concerning championship contention, despite their strong roster. Lillard’s former team, the Blazers, has a new identity and appears ready for an exciting season.
The offseason has also seen the Bucks continue to adjust their lineup, exploring options to fill the point guard gap left by Lillard while solidifying their frontcourt. Meanwhile, Lillard’s comeback is anticipated to significantly impact the Blazers’ chances this coming season as both teams navigate a competitive landscape in the NBA.
